1,200 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Progressive comprises 0.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 420.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 152,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $228.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.