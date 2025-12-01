1,200 Shares in The Progressive Corporation $PGR Acquired by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Progressive comprises 0.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 420.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 152,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 8,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $307,050.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE:PGR opened at $228.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.