Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Chevron was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $191.00 to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Chevron had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

10/17/2025 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Chevron had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.