JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $606.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $17.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $556.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.