Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $334.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.15. The firm has a market cap of $609.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

