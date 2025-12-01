Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 95,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $135,953,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $475.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. CICC Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.03.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

