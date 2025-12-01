NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $68.5450, with a volume of 338116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

