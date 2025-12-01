Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.5778 and last traded at $67.6190, with a volume of 6319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.2753.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,060,000 after acquiring an additional 333,647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

