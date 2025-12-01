Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Stock Price

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.
DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 494,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,152,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 475,611 shares during the last quarter.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
