B. Riley Raises Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $42.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 200,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,235. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,773.86. This represents a 15.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $174,880.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 197,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,231.60. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,808,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,096,000 after buying an additional 5,808,080 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,136,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after buying an additional 245,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,558,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,042,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

