Laurie Lefcourt Acquires 4,487 Shares of Elevra Lithium (ASX:ELV) Stock

Elevra Lithium Ltd (ASX:ELV – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Lefcourt purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.42 per share, with a total value of A$24,319.54.

Elevra Lithium Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevra Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevra Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.