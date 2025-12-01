Laurie Lefcourt Acquires 4,487 Shares of Elevra Lithium (ASX:ELV) Stock

Elevra Lithium Ltd (ASX:ELV – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Lefcourt purchased 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.42 per share, with a total value of A$24,319.54.
Elevra Lithium Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevra Lithium
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Is Netflix Making a Calculated Play for the Dow Jones?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
Receive News & Ratings for Elevra Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevra Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.