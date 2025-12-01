Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

SHO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 103,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 461.98, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $229.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 87,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

