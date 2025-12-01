Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $316.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE RCL traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.87. 235,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,737. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.