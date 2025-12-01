iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.81 and last traded at $94.5320, with a volume of 4782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 700,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

