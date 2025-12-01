Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $235.7010, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.98.

Moog Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

