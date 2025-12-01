Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $63.4740, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 5.3%
The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF
About Main Sector Rotation ETF
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Main Sector Rotation ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NuScale’s Shocking Q3 Was a Bullish Signal in Disguise
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Netflix Making a Calculated Play for the Dow Jones?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Micron’s $338 Target: The AI Memory Supercycle Is Just Starting
Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.