Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $63.4740, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 5.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

