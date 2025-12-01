iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $66.1390, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $892.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

