FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $265.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.54.

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.17 on Monday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $302.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average is $235.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,164,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,403 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

