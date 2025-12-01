The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PGR opened at $228.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.90 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.