Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. VestGen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.7% during the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $889.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

