Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Noah Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.57. 17,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 144,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Noah in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $700.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Noah had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.
