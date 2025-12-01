Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.10. Personalis shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 519,002 shares.

Specifically, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Personalis Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $868.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

