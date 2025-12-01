Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jones Trading upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jones Trading now has a $64.00 price target on the stock. Spyre Therapeutics traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $29.6630, with a volume of 94210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYRE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,049,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRE. CWM LLC increased its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, equities analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

