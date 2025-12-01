Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $498.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.