Evercore ISI Cuts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $309.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $309.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $321.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $272.36. 31,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,222. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,280,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Public Storage by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

