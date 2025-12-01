TradeLink Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of XOM opened at $115.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.