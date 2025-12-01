KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.58. 546,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,050,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This trade represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 1,246.1% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

