Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $258.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

