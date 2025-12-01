Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.35 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

