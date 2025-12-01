Virtus Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $109.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.22 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.