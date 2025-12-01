Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $257,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $551.25 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $559.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

