OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $540.38 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.24.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
