OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 800 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $540.38 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $572.23. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

