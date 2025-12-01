Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $304.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 444.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 72.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 12,037,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,456,000 after buying an additional 5,060,347 shares during the period. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 431,641 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 212,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

