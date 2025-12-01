Spyglass Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Spyglass Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,037 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for about 5.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AppLovin worth $89,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 0.3% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in AppLovin by 1.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 5.0% in the second quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APP opened at $601.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,927 shares of company stock valued at $212,707,362. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AppLovin Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.
