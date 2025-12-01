Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VOO stock opened at $628.41 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $616.86 and its 200-day moving average is $588.48. The firm has a market cap of $782.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.