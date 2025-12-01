West Family Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 232.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Roblox and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price objective on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 20,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $2,005,318.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 239,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,042,377.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 19,424 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $1,849,747.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,938.28. This represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 388,508 shares of company stock worth $43,636,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a negative net margin of 21.70%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

