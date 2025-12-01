Samjo Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 2.4% of Samjo Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Samjo Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,472. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

