Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11,286.3% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $619.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.56. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

