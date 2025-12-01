AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Head to Head Survey

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Centerspace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $3.01 billion 8.54 $1.08 billion $8.19 22.20 Centerspace $273.45 million 4.08 -$10.69 million $1.79 37.30

Risk & Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 0 11 6 0 2.35 Centerspace 0 7 3 0 2.30

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $207.73, indicating a potential upside of 14.27%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Centerspace.

Profitability

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 38.78% 9.75% 5.48% Centerspace -9.13% -2.81% -1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out 172.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Centerspace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Centerspace on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized segment includes all other complete communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.