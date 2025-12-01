Reviewing PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) & Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) and PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sims Metal Management and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sims Metal Management N/A N/A N/A PureCycle Technologies N/A -143.06% -23.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sims Metal Management 1 0 0 0 1.00 PureCycle Technologies 1 1 3 2 2.86

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sims Metal Management and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

PureCycle Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.54%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Sims Metal Management.

Volatility and Risk

Sims Metal Management has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sims Metal Management and PureCycle Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sims Metal Management $4.85 billion 0.43 -$12.30 million N/A N/A PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$289.14 million ($1.46) -5.94

Sims Metal Management has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies beats Sims Metal Management on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sims Metal Management

(Get Free Report)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials. The company also engages in the provision of environmentally responsible solutions for the disposal of post-consumer electronic products, such as information technology assets recycled for commercial customers; and environmentally responsible recycling of negative value materials, including electronic equipment. In addition, it provides secondary processing and other services comprising recycling of municipal curbside materials, stevedoring, and other sources of service. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.