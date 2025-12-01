Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,167,002 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $112,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.70 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $54.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Phillip Securities upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

