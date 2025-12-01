Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 213.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada now owns 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $430.10 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

