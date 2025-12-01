Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $157.16 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 503,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $157,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $329.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.95. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $622.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

