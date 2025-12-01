Shelton Capital Management Sells 392,505 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $53.70 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $392.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. HSBC raised their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

