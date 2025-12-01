Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $174,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,132,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $2,210,917,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,690,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,063,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,141.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,123.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,391.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $83.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.