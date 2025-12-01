Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 310.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,459 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $70,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after acquiring an additional 691,165 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $300,467.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $67.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

