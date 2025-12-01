iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

