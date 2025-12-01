Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vertiv by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 780.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

