Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $387.88 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $238.73 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.76 and its 200-day moving average is $332.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

