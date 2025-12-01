Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after purchasing an additional 833,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $637,806,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $264,796,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $255,833,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.04, for a total transaction of $5,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,023,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,294,321.28. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,622 shares of company stock worth $26,439,364. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $540.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $469.24 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.37, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.00.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

