Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays set a $465.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $320.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.58 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

